Bawumia Is Not Corrupt- Assemblies Of God Pastor

In a powerful display of support, Pastor Solomon Painstil of the Assemblies of God Church in Dodze, Volta Region, has publicly vouched for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s integrity, declaring him a leader untainted by corruption.

A Moral Stamp of Approval

Pastor Painstil’s endorsement carries significant weight, as it comes from a respected spiritual leader.

His words underscore Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to transparency and accountability, essential qualities for effective leadership.

Dr. Bawumia Stands Out

According to Pastor Painstil, Dr. Bawumia’s reputation is built on a foundation of integrity, setting him apart from other politicians.

This assertion echoes the sentiments of many Ghanaians who value honesty and transparency in their leaders.

The Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on his behalf, under his leadership and Government, will implement bold, new ideas and programs to modernize and transform Ghana.

When he addressed the people of Dodze in the Volta Region, Dr. Bawumia said he would work hard because he would re-visit each Constituency again to seek their mandate for a second term, unlike his main contender, who has only four years.

Dr. Bawumia noted that a vote for him is a vote for accountability, pledging to bring more development, such as potable water and town roads, to the people of Dodze.

He also mentioned plans to revamp the Dodze Technical and Vocational School.

-BY Daniel Bampoe