Napo Supports 20 Orphanages

Nana Ama Tima Boakye (left) making the presentation to an official of one of the beneficiary homes

TWENTY ORPHANAGES in the Ashanti Region, have taken delivery of assortment of food items and education materials to significantly help improve the living conditions of the children.

The items donated included 2,000 pieces of 5kg rice, 2,040 pieces of one litre cooking oil, 2,400 pieces of mackerel, sardines, 10,000 pieces of exercise books, 1,000 pieces of pencils and 1,000 pieces of pens.

The largesse was made by Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate.

Napo has been donating to 16 orphanages in the region every three months for so many years. This time around, he, however, decided to increase the number of the beneficiaries to 20 orphanages.

Nana Ama Tima Boakye, Deputy CEO, Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC), who made the presentation on behalf of Napo, on Tuesday, said “Orphanages are dear to the heart of Dr. Prempeh.”

She, therefore, assured the beneficiary homes that Napo would continue to support them in diverse ways to enable them to take proper care of the children.

Some of the beneficiary homes are King Jesus Charity Home, Trinity House of Grace, Heartsmile Orphanage Home, Patmos Residential Home for Children, and Cherub Orphanage Home, Apire, among others.

Children from the beneficiary homes prayed for God’s continuous blessing and protection for Dr. Prempeh.

By Fred Ibrahim