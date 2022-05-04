Fidelity Bank Supports SMASCO, Police Training School

Left-Right: Rev. Fr. Felix Akpah, Headmaster, St. Mary’s Seminary Senior High School, Lolobi (SMASCO), James Kwasi Oberko, President, St. Mary’s Seminary Senior High School Old Boys Association (SMOBA), Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking, Fidelity Bank, Godfred Attafuah, Director, Channels & Sales, Fidelity Bank

FIDELITY BANK recently donated desktop computers to the ICT Centre of St. Mary’s Seminary Senior High School (SMASCO) at Lolobi in the Oti Region of Ghana.

The donation to the school was part of the bank’s social impact initiatives in education.

The gesture was in response to the school’s request for help to furnish its ICT lab with computers to facilitate ICT education for students.

Presenting the desktop computers to the school, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank, said it was a huge privilege to support the community and more importantly, contribute to the acceleration of digital growth in the country.

“Fidelity Bank understands that as the world is moving faster than ever towards digitisation, it is crucial that no one is left behind. The donation of these computers to SMASCO, is a step towards digital inclusion and it is our hope that this gesture will positively impact the lives of students at SMASCO,” she stated.

She said Fidelity looks to replicate this and other social impact projects in the educational sector as part of its 15th anniversary celebrations.

Receiving the computers, the president of St. Mary’s Seminary Senior High Old Boys Association (SMOBA), James Kwasi Oberko, commended Fidelity Bank for their support.

In a related development, the bank also donated student desks to the Police Public Safety Training School at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region to support effective teaching and learning.

Fidelity’s support to SMASCO and the Police Public Safety Training School demonstrates the bank’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s education sector.