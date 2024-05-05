OSP Gave EOCO Empty Docket- AG

Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has revealed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) cleared former sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah of corruption-related offenses before transferring the case to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for further investigation.

The OSP docket, according to the Attorney-General was empty as it lacked substance to allow EOCO to do a follow on the money laundering allegation as suggested by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Adjebeng.

Following reactions to the Attorney General’s advice to EOCO, recommending against proceeding with the money laundering probe into the affairs of Cecilia Dapaah, details have emerged regarding discrepancies in the investigation process.

The Attorney General’s advice highlighted that the OSP’s request for EOCO to investigate Cecilia Dapaah for money laundering lacked a basis.

It was noted that the investigations by the OSP failed to establish a predicate offense necessary for initiating a money laundering probe. Additionally, the OSP did not provide key collaborative investigation details with the FBI, which prompted the case transfer to EOCO.

The OSP had claimed that it had collaborated with the US secret agent, the FBI on the Cecilia Dapaah’s case where a case of money laundering was suspected.

However, the OSP failed to furnish EOCO with the report, despite repeated demand by the organised crime office.

Critics, including anti-corruption agencies and civil society organizations, have questioned the Attorney General’s handling of the case, with some accusing him of attempting to exonerate Cecilia Dapaah through his communication.

In response, Godfred Yeboah Dame clarified that if anyone cleared Cecilia Dapaah, it was the OSP, emphasizing that his office did not conduct the clearance.

He underscored the extensive investigations conducted by the OSP, spanning seven months, which formed the basis for clearing the former minister of corruption allegations.

During an interview on Joy News, Godfred Yeboah Dame emphasized that the OSP’s referral to Cecilia Dapaah was limited in scope, focusing primarily on funds reportedly transported from the United States to Ghana. Notably, the referral did not encompass funds retrieved from her residence by OSP officials, frozen bank accounts, or funds allegedly embezzled by her aides.

Regarding criticisms of his advice to EOCO, the Attorney General pointed out the narrow scope of the OSP’s referral letter as a factor in his decision, asserting that the request primarily centered on specific fund transfers from overseas.

Moreover, he dismissed concerns raised by entities like the Centre for Democratic Development, labeling their responses as misleading and inaccurate in the context of the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings surrounding Cecilia Dapaah’s case.

