Musician Itztiffany’s Sister Jailed In US

Valarie Owusu, a sister of Ghanaian singer Itztiffany, along with her boyfriend, Emmanuel Addae, has been sentenced to 25 years to life imprisonment for the killing of her 5-year-old son.

The verdict was delivered on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in court, leaving Valarie in tears.

The couple, both 28 years old and residing in Corona, Queens, had been convicted in March of second-degree depraved indifference murder for the death of King Owusu.

Despite expressing love for the child and pleading for leniency, they were given the maximum sentences by acting State Supreme Court Justice Steven Pilewski.

During sentencing, Valarie Owusu, represented by her attorney seeking a minimum sentence, shifted the blame for the beatings onto Addae.

She claimed she was unaware of the extent of her son’s injuries until the evidence was presented at trial.

Valarie explained that she entered a relationship with Addae, with whom she has two more children (including one born while she was incarcerated), partly to find a father figure for her son. She expressed regret for not realizing the seriousness of the situation sooner, wishing her son “would be alive today.”

Valarie emotionally shared her love for her son, emphasizing cherished moments that would sustain her during her time in prison.

In his brief remarks, Emmanuel Addae, stepfather to Valarie’s late son, expressed his love for King as well and hoped for a reunion in heaven one day.

His attorney had requested a sentence of 20 years to life.