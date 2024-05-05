Akwaboah Jnr Finds Love

Highlife sensation Akwaboah Jnr has found love and tied the knot with his beloved Theresa in two separate ceremonies over the weekend, marking a joyous occasion for the couple and their families.

The celebrations commenced with a traditional marriage ceremony on Friday, May 3rd, followed by a church wedding on Saturday. Akwaboah shared images from the traditional ceremony, expressing his commitment to Theresa as his one and only wife, promising that she will hold the topmost place in his heart.

The couple radiated happiness and elegance in their attire, captivating everyone with their love-filled celebrations.

May has proved to be a month of blessings for Akwaboah, as he surprised fans on Wednesday, May 1st, with the announcement of his impending marriage.

His social media post, “Yɛkɔ wale..wish me luck,” served as an official declaration of his upcoming nuptials, sparking excitement among his numerous fans and admirers.

Initially, there was speculation surrounding the announcement, especially when Akwaboah hinted at dropping a new single titled “Forever” alongside one of his pre-wedding pictures. However, the occasion turned out to be genuine, dispelling any doubts or misconceptions, much to the delight of his fans nationwide.

By Francis Addo