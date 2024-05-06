Former Weija-Gbawe MCE Patrick Kumor Passes Away After Brief Illness

The former Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) of Weija-Gbawe in the Greater Accra region, Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor has reportedly passed away following a short illness.

Kumor was among the 25 MCEs whose appointments were recently revoked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He was succeeded in his position by Michael Danquah.

During his tenure as MCE, Kumor initiated numerous projects within the Weija-Gbawe Municipality. In recognition of his leadership, he was awarded the UCIA 2022 Dynamic Achievers Award for Excellence in Leadership in December 2022.

The award was presented to him at the British Council Hall by the Global Executive College (GEC).

The news of Kumor’s passing has been met with a deep sense of loss within the community.

He was known for his dedication to the development of the Weija-Gbawe Municipality and his efforts to improve the lives of its residents.

The details surrounding Kumor’s death are unknown as friends and loved ones take to social media to send condolence messages to the family he left behind. The community mourns the loss of a leader who had a significant impact on the region.

By Vincent Kubi