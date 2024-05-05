Bawumia’s Convoy Not Blocked, Spokesperson Clarifies

Dr. Gideon Boako

In a statement, Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson of Vice President and Presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has refuted the narrative that some enraged youth blocked the Vice President’s convoy on the Nkawkaw-Kumasi highway on Saturday, 4th May, 2024.

Dr. Boako explained that the Vice President was not even on that road during the entire week. The Vice President was in the Western region on 1st and 2nd May, then moved to the Western North region on Thursday, 3rd May, and arrived in Kumasi around 10 pm the same day.

He left Kumasi in the morning of Saturday, 4th May, to Accra by air, and did not use the Nkawkaw-Kumasi road.

According to Dr. Boako’s understanding, the blockade was due to an accident in which a loaded fuel tanker had fallen on the main road. The youth, in an attempt to prevent large casualties in the unfortunate event of an explosion, blocked the road until the fire service and other security agencies cleared it for commuters to use.

The spokesperson’s clarification aims to set the records straight and dispel the false narrative that the Vice President’s convoy was blocked by enraged youth.

Read the full statement below

I have seen a video in circulation with the narrative that some enraged youth blocked the Vice President’s convoy on the Nkawkaw-Kumasi highway on Saturday, 4th May.

This narrative is a blatant falsehood. The Vice President did not even use that road during the entire week. Thè Vice President was in the Western region on 1st and 2nd May (Wednesday and Thursday). He moved to the Western North region on Thursday, 3rd May, and got to Kumasi the same day around 10pm. He left Kumasi in the morning of Saturday, 4th May, to Accra by air. The Vice President did not at any time drive from Kumasi to Accra to have used the Nkawkaw-Kumasi road.

My understanding of the blockade is that there was an accident in which a loaded fuel tanker had fallen on the main road. The youth, in an attempt to prevent large casualties in the unfortunate event of explosion, blocked the road until the fire service and other security agencies cleared for commuters to use the road.

By Vincent Kubi