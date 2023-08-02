First Klass Shipping Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Michael Obeng, CEO, First Klass Shipping

First Klass Shipping Specialist, a wholly Ghanaian-owned leading door-to-door shipping company observed its 10th anniversary on August 1, 2023, marking a decade of remarkable achievements and innovation.

Founded in 2013, the company has grown from a small startup to an industry powerhouse, revolutionising door-to-door shipping from the UK to Ghana and has earned a reputation for excellence.

The company envisions an even brighter future, characterised by continuous growth, further technological advancements, and a deepened focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The company has remained dedicated to serving customers with excellence, forging strong partnerships, and making a positive impact on the industry and society as a whole.

At a brief ceremony at the company’s head office at Pokuase Katapor in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Michael Obeng, expressed his inestimable gratitude to the dedicated team of employees both past and present, clearing agents both past and present, as well as key partners, and customers who have played an integral role in the company’s journey so far.

According to Mr. Obeng, with a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, First Klass Shipping looks ahead to the future with optimism and excitement.

He acknowledged that the company’s journey over the last decade has been both challenging and rewarding.

“Today marks a momentous occasion because, as the CEO, the 10th anniversary coincides with my birthday. I am filled with immense joy and pride as we mark this incredible milestone of our journey.

“…First Klass Shipping Specialist is a renowned door-to-door shipping company and our vision is to become the most preferred door-to-door shipping company from the UK to Ghana,” Mr. Obeng said.

“Ten years ago, we embarked on a vision to create something exceptional, and today; we at First Klass Shipping stand tall as a testament to dedication, perseverance, and innovation,” he added.

Touching on CSR projects, he mentioned that as part of its CSR, First Klass Shipping provides ongoing support to a few orphanage homes in Ghana.

“A recent one was a visit to Graceland Homes, and we contributed to the building of classroom for the kids. We also built an ultramodern toilet facility for the Atwedie township in the Ashanti Akyem South District.

“I want to distinctly express my gratitude to all our employees and clearing agents both past and present. Your hard work, commitment, and unwavering support have been the driving force behind our success so far,” he added.

By Clifford Owusu