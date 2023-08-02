TEWU Gives FWSC Ultimatum

Mark Dankyira Korankye

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has given the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) till August 7, 2023 to complete the negotiation for payment of the Continuous Professional and Skills Development allowance or they take grievous actions.

This was revealed in a press release signed by the General Secretary of TEWU, Mark Dankyira Korankye.

The release repressed disappointment on the part of TEWU leadership in the delays affecting the negotiation for payment of allowance by the Commission as this has been the case for 18 months.

The release explained that several efforts made by the Union to get GES and the Ministry of Education to facilitate the payment of the allowance have failed.

This caused the Union to declare a strike action on January 5, 2022, however, it was quickly called off as the Union was immediately invited to the table and assured that further negotiations would take place to resolve the issue.

It was added that GES set up a Technical Committee to deal with the matter and submit a report on January 26, 2022 to GES.

“The leadership of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union of TUC is disappointed at the way the FWSC is handling the negotiation on the payment of allowance which our teaching counterparts in the GES were paid as far back as November, 2020,” the statement wrote.

“At a meeting held by the TEWU of TUC Management Committee on July 26, 2023, the meeting resolved that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission should be given up to August 7, 2023 to complete the negotiation for the payment of the allowance by November, 2023,” it stated.

“Therefore, if the Commission fails to complete the negotiation by August 7 2023, leadership of the Union should not be blamed for any action that may be taken by aggrieved members of the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union of TUC,” the statement ended.

A Daily Guide Report