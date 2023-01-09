First Sky Group Poised To Achieve Greatness

Dignitaries cutting the anniversary cake at the service on Sunday

The Founder and Chairman of the First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, has beseeched the management and staff members of First Sky Group and its subsidiaries not to relent on its achievements but forge ahead to make meaningful contributions to impact the country’s economy.

“Let’s continue to work diligently to create jobs and wealth without compromising our Christian faith,” he said.

He was speaking at the climax of the 20th-anniversary celebration of the First Sky Group on Sunday 8 January 2023 in Accra under the theme, “The Lord has done great things for us and we are glad Psalm 126:3”.

Mr. Kutortse said the company since its establishment in 2003 as a wholly owned entity comprising subsidiaries with interest in hospitality, construction, insurance, banking, commodities trading, and bitumen processing has a combined workforce of more than 3,800 stationed at various sites, offices and locations across the length and breadth of the country.

The subsidiaries are First Sky Construction Limited, First Sky Commodities Limited, First Sky Bitumen Processing Limited, Volta Serene Hotel, Serene Insurance Company Limited, Frerol Rural Bank, and First Sky Energy Limited.

“Our management and staff workers have contributed their quota to the company in identifying gaps and providing innovative solutions to address gaps in key sectors of Ghana’s economy, “ he added.

He further noted that despite the global economic, social, and political challenges the country has faced over the years, the company did not downsize but enhanced the welfare and increase its staff strength, adding that the company survived as a result of God’s unpreceded glory and favour.

Mr. Kutortse also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting the Korle Bu Renal Health Unit by financing the cost of renal treatment and management for patients at the unit of the Hospital.

The project began with an initial sum of Gh₵620,000 and a further donation of an amount of GH₵ 2,000,000 as an endowment fund for the treatment of all patients at the dialysis unit.

As of December 2022, a total of GH₵24,000,000 has been disbursed on the project.

The First Sky Group, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in collaboration with Transplant Links UK 2019 successfully performed kidney transplantation for four patients with kidney failure.

The commitment to building infrastructure and providing logistics that significantly impact the quality of care in the health delivery chain with a firm focus to touch lives and save souls is the motivation to fully fund the establishment of a kidney transplant centre in Korle Bu, a first of its kind in West Africa sub-region to cater for patients with kidney failures who otherwise would have been flown to India and South Africa.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a speech read on his behalf by Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, commended the First Sky Group for 20 years of unmatched qualities, excellence, and service delivery in providing innovative business solutions in addressing gaps in Ghana’s vibrant economy.

The president described First Sky Construction as one of the best in the country following the construction of Dome-Kitase road and other governmental projects.

The First Sky Construction for the past five years has been able to construct a total of 431 kilometers of road project across the country which include the $35 million project, covering some 23 kilometers, funded by the government of Ghana with support from the Kuwaiti fund which connects the Accra-Kumasi road to the Accra-Aburi-Koforidua road.

“The First Sky Groups has been a beneficiary of government commitment to support private sectors to contribute to the nation’s economy. And has also contributed an amount of two million Ghana cedis to the construction of the national cathedral “ he added.

The First Sky Group as part of its activities to mark its 20th-anniversary celebration honoured some personalities for their support of the company over the years.

Notable among them include Rev. Dr. Sylvanus Elorm, Senior Pastor Assemblies of God Trinity Gospel, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, the immediate past General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, Ghana.

Professor Rev. Paul Frimpong-Manso, immediate past General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church and the General Overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, His Highness Rev. Doug Clay, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God, USA, and Liberia’s Vice President Jewel Cianeh Taylor.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke