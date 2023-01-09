Kwahu Disables Cry Over Individual Account Payments

Ghana Society of the Physical Disabled (GSPD) – Kwahu East District in the Eastern Region has refuted some media reports that they are asking for payment of the Disability Fund into their personal accounts.

According to the Executive of the Kwahu-East Chapter of GSPD, the PWDs have not made any such statements therefore the public should disregard such publication.

The Association in a statement said the claim which was purported to have been made at a programme organized by Kabaka Foundation for 20 PWDs at Nkwatia on 1st January, 2023 does not reflect the views of the Executive and the over 700 PWDs in the District.

In that regard, the association further stated that the statement by Kingsley Boateng as the Chairman of the PWDs in the District is untrue.

However, the association wants to categorically state that the Chairperson of the PWDs in the Kwahu East District is Comfort Dedaa and not Kingsley Boateng.

Below is the Full Statement:

In a rejoinder released and signed by the Executives of the Ghana Society of the Physical Disabled (GSPD)- Kwahu East District, the association noted that “the Disability component of the District Assembly Common Fund is a statutory payment made to district Assemblies to be used to fund projects and programs in the approved Annual Action Plan and Budget of the District Assembly towards the welfare and empowerment of PWDs”.

“Therefore, the fund is not meant for sharing into individual accounts of PWDs but rather to empower us with various skills, provide educational support to PWD students, support PWDs with startup tools and equipment and provide medical support including assistive devices”.

Excerpts of the rejoinder continue “The statement that, “channeling the funds through the district Assembly deepens corruption, suspicious and alleged mismanagement of the fund” is untrue and without bases. This is because the writer ignored or failed to understand the management of the fund and with no resources to the Disability Fund Management guidelines”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Disability Fund Management Committee is made up of the District Representative of the National Council on persons with Disability (NCPD), the Chairperson Social Welfare Service Sub-Committee, the District Director Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, the District Ghana Federation of the Disabled (GFD) representative and Co-opted technical members(s) that the committee deems fit”.

Meanwhile, the association also indicated that the writer did not speak to any official from the district but falsely asserted that “the assemblies blame it on the delay of the release of the district assemblies common fund”.

“It is also essential to put on record that the alleged chairman (Kingsley Boateng) has benefited immensely from the disability fund including supporting and empowering him with a shoe-making machine, hence the Kwahu East District PWD Executives wish to affirm that there is a good working relationship with all key stakeholders including the District Assembly in the management of the fund.

-BY Daniel Bampoe