Flick Takes Over German Football

Hansi Flick

Germany have confirmed the appointment of Hansi Flick as their new manager on a contract to 2024. Flick, 56, takes charge after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the 2020-21 season. His contract starts after the forthcoming European Championship and sees him replace the outgoing Joachim Low.

“I am very happy to be able to work as national coach from autumn onwards.

“The season has just ended and my two years at Bayern Munich. The team spirit and the attitude of the players were outstanding, and I’ll take a lot with me that will continue to shape my work. I’m really looking forward to [the Germany job] because I can see the great quality of the players, especially the young players in Germany.

“That’s why we have every reason to approach the upcoming tournaments with optimism, for example the European Championship at home in 2024. In addition, I know from best experience that with Oliver Bierhoff, I have a strong, trustworthy partner by my side who will work behind the scenes with the team, so we can get started without a long build-up.

“I am also looking forward to contributing my ideas and ideas beyond the national team to the academy and the other national teams. The important thing now is not what will happen in September — I will speak with you in detail in August — but the upcoming European Championship, for which I wish the team the greatest possible success,” Flick said.

Flick will lead Germany into the 2022 Qatar World Cup and arrives off the back of a trophy-laden spell at Bayern. After taking charge midway through the 2019-20 season, he led the Bavarians to a clean sweep of trophies — winning the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, DFL Supercup and FIFA Club World Cup. He leaves Bayern after guiding them to the 2021 Bundesliga, their ninth straight German title.

He became only the second man after Pep Guardiola at Barcelona in 2009 to win all six available trophies in one year.