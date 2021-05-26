African mediators to meet detained Malian President, Prime Minister

Some West African mediators are reportedly expected to meet the detained Malian President, Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister, Moctar Ouane.

According to reports, the meeting is scheduled to take place today, May 26, 2021.

Mali’s transitional leaders were on Monday, May 24, 2021, stripped of their powers by the military.

The President and Prime Minister have since been in detention.

They came to power with the responsibility of restoring Mali back to civilian rule following a military coup in August 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue