Betway Support Western Volleyball

Betway officials, ambassadors, and some of the recipients of the equipment

The leading online betting company, Betway, has extended support to some volleyball teams in the Western and Western North regions through its ‘Betway Up’ initiative.

The initiative is aimed at uplifting sport teams in Ghana, in Takoradi.

Participants received training in the areas of sports science, coaching and fitness. At the end of the day, a donation of sports equipment was made to the participating teams.

A practical session also took place at the Airforce Volleyball Court to further afford participants the opportunity to demonstrate their volleyball prowess.

Former Captain for the Black Stars and Betway Ambassador, Stephen Appiah, engaging participants in a training session shared with them his journey to stardom.

He explained to them his humble beginning from the streets of Chorkor and urged them to exercise humility wherever they find themselves and also to be focused on their goal.

He emphasised on the need to be passionate and hardworking in a chosen profession. Mr. Appiah said, “When you do what you love, you don’t get tired because your passion is what fuels you even when there is no money involved.”

Dr. Aniemena-George Chidi, a Sport and Exercise Physician Scientist, engaged the players on sport science centered on the need to bridge the gap between sports and health. He entreated them to exercise control, apply concentration, be confident and committed to the sports.

Speaking to the media after the in-class session, Country Manager (Marketing) for Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, emphasised the company’s commitment to improving lives through sports.

“Betway has been in Ghana for about five years now and during this period, we have done programmes like the Betway Talent Search and the 12th Man. Our latest initiative, Betway Up is our way of supporting community sports.

“Our hope is that in the coming months, a lot more community teams will benefit from this initiative,” he said.

Many other communities are expected to benefit from the ‘Betway Up’ initiative, which is the market leaders main corporate social responsibility (CSR) drive for the year 2021.