Floodwaters Recede In Samreboi

Part of Samreboi after the floodwaters receded.

Floodwaters in Samreboi in the Western Region have finally receded, but they have left behind widespread devastation and extensive property damage.

Many affected residents spent more than two weeks in temporary shelters after being displaced by the floods. The disaster, triggered by the overflow of the Samre and Tano rivers, displaced thousands of people.

The heavy downpours and subsequent flooding forced more than 2,000 residents out of their homes, with many taking refuge in temporary shelters for over two weeks.

The severity of the flooding has also been linked to environmental degradation caused by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in the area.

Residents are, however, appealing to the government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other stakeholders for relief items, financial assistance and support to rebuild their livelihoods.

They are also calling for the replacement of damaged property to enable them to recover from the disaster.

A recent assessment by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identified human activities, particularly illegal mining, as the primary cause of the unprecedented flooding.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi