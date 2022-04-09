Former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Laid To Rest

Hajia Ramatu Mahama, the wife of the late Vice President under John Agyekum Kufour’s administration, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, has been laid to rest in Tamale in the Northern region.

The former second lady was laid beside her husband at Kalpohini the family’s private residence where the late Vice President, Aliu Mahama was buried.

The mortal remains of the former second lady were airlifted to Tamale after the national chief Imam , His Eminence Sheikh Prof, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu performed the Janazah prayer on the mortal remains of the former second lady.

In Tamale, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, and other dignitaries witnessed the performance of the Janazah Prayers for the late former Vice President’s wife, Hajia Rahmatu Aliu Mahama by the Northern Regional chief Imam, Alhaji Ahmed Abdul Salam, at the Tamale Jubilee Park before the body was sent to Kalpohini the family’s private residence for burial.

Other dignitaries who were at the burial include Minister of Defense, Dominic Bingab Aduna Nitiwal, Ambrose Dery Interior Minister, John Boadu General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Fawaz Aliu, Deputy Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers and Planners among others.

Hundreds of mourners, family members, and friends trooped to the Kalpohini, the family’s private residence to sympathize and mourn with the family.

The Hajia Ramatu Mahama died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Thursday afternoon after she was admitted on Monday.

She was 70.

The late wife of the former Vice President was an educationist in Tamale.

Due to her love and care for her pupils, she earned the coveted title ‘Mma Ramatu’ or ‘Mother Ramatu’.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama was the daughter of the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of COCOBOD, in the First Republic and a long-standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third Republic; doubling as a founder of the PNP now PNC.

The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama left behind four children, namely; Salma Mahama, Farouk Mahama, MP for Yendi, Fayad Mahama, and Halim Mahama.

