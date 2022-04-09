Accra Bound British Airways Flight Returns To London Midnight Over Malian Junta Closure Of Airspace

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) have jointly announced that a British Airways flight on its way to Accra had to return to London mid ni1ght due to the closure of the Malian Airspace on Friday April 9, 2022.

In a statement, the airport authorities said “As a result, the British Airways will operate two flights on Saturday April 9, 2022,” a statement said on Saturday.

“The management of GCAA, and GACL would like to assure the travelling public that it will provide British Airways with the needed assistance for the smooth facilitation of affected persons,” portions of the statement added.

Meanwhile, British Airways also issued a statement confirming the closure of the airspace which led to a return of their flight to Heathrow and delay of flight for overnight.

The airway has apologised to its customers over the unfortunate incident.

Military takeover in Mali has caused the West African Regional bloc of Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) to sanction the country which resulted in closure of borders with member state.

Its believed the Malian junta closure of the airspace is a reprisal attack over the sanction which appears to be biting hard.

By Vincent Kubi