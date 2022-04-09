Man Arrested With 6 Foreign Pistols At Savelugu

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested one Mohammed Iddi, 35, for possessing firearm on board a Toyota Hiace Mini bus at Pigu Police barrier near Savelugu in the Northern region.

The police conducted a search in the vehicle and retrieved six 9mm Calibre Bruni pistols which were concealed in a package he covered with a smock.

Police also retrieved one dagger in his possession.

He was arraigned before the Tamale High Court.

Salia Abdul-Quddus, Northern Regional Chief State Attorney in court prayed for the accused person to be remanded into Police custody to assist in investigations.

The accused was charged with one count of possession of firearms without lawfu excuse.

He was remanded into Police custody to reappear on April 25, 2022.

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu