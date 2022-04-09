Kennedy Agyapong Fires Ablakwa Over President Private Jet Accusation

Kennedy Agyapong and Okudzekto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency in the Central region, Kennedy Agyapong has descended on his fellow MP for North Tongu in the Volta region Samuel, Okudzeto Ablakwa who has recently launched attacks on President Akufo-Addo for renting a Private Jet for his foreign trips despite the hardship facing Ghanaians to shut up.

The NPP firebrand has warned Okudzeto Ablakwa to stop ranting since he is not clean after doing worse during the era of Ex-President John Mills/John Mahama’s administration to the extent of renting two Private jets to wed his wife in the Upper West Region when he was then Deputy Minister of Information with no track record employment before joining politcs.

Kennedy Agyapong’s response follows Ablakwa’s recent attacks on him (Kennedy Agyapong) after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin paraded him and two others to the Privileges Committee for absenting from Parliamentary duties.

Okudzekto in a recent post on the President claimed on his Facebook page that “By his new deceptive “meet-me-there-camouflage,” President Akufo-Addo dispatched his favorite obscenely extravagant LX-DIO executive jet back to Paris, France as he returned to Accra last night aboard a Boeing 777-236(ER) British Airways commercial flight with callsign BAW81 at 8:10 pm”.

According to him, “Interesting how a European luxury jet rental company just made a cool half a million dollars (GHS3.5miilion) from a supposedly broke West African nation that only recently announced major expenditure cuts — turns out those cuts were merely cosmetic and not intended to be complied with by an obstinate oligarchic president”.

He lamented that “We wish to serve notice that since next month —precisely, May 27, will be exactly a year when I first published revelations on what has become widely known as the “Sky Bath Scandal” — if between now and 27th May 2022, President Akufo-Addo once again abandons Ghana’s Presidential Jet and charters an ultra-luxury US$18,000 an hour executive jet, we will and are ready to stage what shall be the biggest demonstration ever to hit his government. Notice is hereby served”.

However, reacting to the attack on the President, in an interview on Oman Fm Boiling Point, KenIedy Agyapong revealed how Okudzeto Ablakwa wasted state resources when he was a Deputy minister.

He explained his point by saying that Okudzeto Ablakwa always blasts the president for flying in a luxurious private jet which cost millions of cedis to the state.

Kennedy Agyapong also exposed Okudzeto Ablakwa with documents by revealing that Okudzeto Ablakwa also flew in several private jets which were luxurious and special during Mills/Mahama era.

“On February 15th, 2010, he departed and came back on February 17th, 2010 with a special flight. Okudzeto, what is a special/chartered flight? March 7th, Okudzeto Ablakwa left the country again with EK-782 which is Emirates, and came back on March, 11 with another jet called EK-781” he said as he quoted from some documents.

Earlier before Kennedy Agyapong’s reactions, Okudzekto Ablakwa in a post on Facebook expressed worries over how the Government has kept silent on his allegations against the President for renting a Private jet.

He claimed that” Why does the entire government communication machinery run into hiding at a Usain Boltic speed anytime we put out revelations on President Akufo-Addo’s oligarchic chartered jet travels?.

He said, “It’s been 11 months of hiding and avoidance even in Parliament”.

“The Akufo-Addo Administration has adopted K.K. Kabobo’s “Running Away” mechanism for political survival, however, must be emphasized that in a modern democracy — transparency and accountability are not optional choices but an obligation. We shall continue to demand total and absolute accountability” Okudzekto said.

BY Daniel Bampoe