NPA Boss Re-elected African Refiners, Distributors Prez

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has been re-elected as President of African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) for a second term in office.

The re-election was unanimously confirmed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association, following his re-nomination by the Executive Secretary and unanimous approval by the Executive Committee in Cape Town, South Africa.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid has in the last one year led the continental body to achieve its strategic objectives.

Over the period under review, he has led ARDA to improve its presence and visibility by securing key continental and global energy platforms to advocate for the inclusion and participation of the African downstream in the global energy transition conversations. These global platforms have helped to secure strategic partnerships and alliances.

The leadership of Dr. Abdul-Hamid has also secured financial stability for the association through improved membership drive with dues payment and sponsorships from strategic partners.

He has also initiated structural reforms in the organisation to improve inclusion and working conditions of staff at the secretariat of the association.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid will serve for his last one-year term.

A Daily Guide Report