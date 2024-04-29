Nana, Bawumia Storm Ejisu

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday stormed Ejisu in the Ashanti Region ahead of tomorrow’s by-election.

The two dignitaries addressed scores of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members and sympathisers separately at Onwe, Kwamo and Ejisu, where they urged the people to vote massively for the NPP candidate, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng.

According to President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia, the NPP candidate, who is an astute lawyer, is the perfect choice to continue with the good works of the late Ejisu MP, John Kumah.

Nana Akufo-Addo

In his address, President Nana Akufo-Addo stated that the NPP needs more seats in the august House so that, “my administration can finish on a bright note,” reminding the people that the NPP is in government till January 7, 2025.

President Akufo-Addo also descended heavily on Owusu Aduomi, who is contesting in the by-election as an independent candidate, for making wild allegations that the NPP would rig the polls, telling him to stop the lies.

According to him, Aduomi toppled an NPP cabinet minister in 2008 to take over the Ejisu seat, but when he (Aduomi) was also toppled, he has decided to go as an independent candidate, which is the not the best.

“Owusu Aduomi has turned his back at NPP. It’s his right. But I’m surprised about his utterances. In 2008, NPP cabinet minister was the MP for Ejisu and he Aduomi defeated him. That was right for him to topple him. He was happy right?

“But when Aduomi was also toppled, then he turned his back at the NPP and he is making wild allegations, is that right? Aduomi saying NPP wants to rig the polls, was the polls rigged for him when he was elected as NPP MP then?”

President Akufo-Addo then advised Aduomi that if he is with the “Butterfly or an Umbrella, he should concentrate on his agenda and stop making allegations about the NPP. I have heard that he said he brought roads to Ejisu, he should show his roads to me. I, as President, give order for roads to be constructed.”

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia, on his part, also said a vote for an independent candidate is a vote for the NDC, alleging that the NDC is secretly supporting the independent candidate, Owusu Aduomi, and that is why the NDC did not take part in the Ejisu by-election.

He stated emphatically that a vote for an independent candidate would stall the development of Ejisu, stressing that they should vote for the NPP candidate to ensure a speedy growth of Ejisu.

“All the projects you see here are from NPP, it’s either Nana or Kufuor era. Governments bring development, if you vote for an independent candidate, where can he bring the development?

“MPs don’t use their pocket money for development, they need to lobby in government for projects, that’s why you should vote for Lawyer Kwabena Boateng to continue with John Kumah’s good works,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the NPP currently has 138 seats in Parliament, including an independent candidate, and the NDC has 137 seats, so “if you vote for an independent candidate and he joins the NDC, then you have given power to the NDC, is that what you want?

“If you vote for an independent candidate, automatically you vote for John Mahama and NDC,” he stated, adding that the NDC would destroy all the good works of the NPP administration, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, so the electorate should reject the NDC.

A minute’s silence was observed for the late John Kumah at all the campaign venues.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi