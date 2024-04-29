Bawumia Hits Campaign Trail With “Its Possible” Branded Bus

The 2024 Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday started his first phase of the campaign tour of the Eastern Region in a bus branded “It’s Possible”.

The colourful branded blue bus has his picture and his slogan “It’s Possible” boldly written on it.

He was accompanied by his campaign team members led by the Campaign Manager, Frederick Opare-Ansah.

Dr Bawumia since he declared his ambition to become President of Ghana has abandoned his cosy highly comfortable V8s, to board a commercial bus for his campaign activities.

The NPP Presidential Candidate on Monday stormed Akropong in the Akuapem North Municipality, where he was welcomed by the Party faithful in a grand style led by the Parliamentary Candidate for the Akuapem North Constituency, Sammi Awuku and the constituency executives to Grace Presby Church to engage the Clergy and the Muslim communities in the Constituency in a breakfast meeting.

The Vice President who is embarking on a day tour in the region, after engaging the Clergy and the Muslim Community will proceed to the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua where he will engage market women, taxi drivers, and students, and finally engage the Regional House of Chiefs to sell his campaign messages to them.

In a press statement released by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the campaign ahead of his visit to the Region, he revealed that Dr Bawumia will initiate his nationwide tour aimed at engaging with a wide spectrum of stakeholders including traditional leaders, clergy, youth, traders, farmers, students, and businesses across different sectors.

The Bawumia campaign team urged Ghanaians to extend a warm reception to the flagbearer, emphasizing that Dr. Bawumia’s track record of integrity, discipline, focus, and innovative solutions over the past eight years sets him apart from his main opponent, John Dramani Mahama.

The statement lauded Dr Bawumia’s commitment to tackling Ghana’s challenges and seeking practical solutions if elected as President in the 2024 December elections.

The Campaign Team noted that the upcoming months will be marked by a rigorous campaign by Dr Bawumia, poised to address critical issues facing Ghana and outline his vision for the future. With a commitment to presenting bold solutions for the nation’s challenges, Dr Bawumia’s campaign aims to engage voters, spark debate, and offer a clear choice for the Ghanaian electorate leading up to the December elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe