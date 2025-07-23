Galamsey Assemblyman Arrested

Isaac Duku

The Assembly member for Tarkwa Bremang Electoral Area in the Western Region, Isaac Duku, also known as Agoogi, has been arrested by the police.

The assembly member was apprehended for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities also called ‘galamsey’ and unlawfully diverting a public road.

He was picked up at Dortaso near Tarkwa on July 19, 2025, following a report lodged by residents at the Bawdie Police Station.

According to the residents, the suspect had diverted the main community access road without authorization and was conducting illegal mining operations on the diverted stretch.

The suspect is currently assisting police in investigations.

