NR Mandela Washington Fellows Marks Nelson Mandela Day

Mandela Washington Fellows Northern Region chapter with officials of the Tamale Central Prison

The Mandela Washington Fellows Northern Region Chapter, has marked the Mandela Day at the Tamale Central Prison.

As part of the Nelson Mandela Day, the chapter made a donation to the prison, providing essential items such as medicines, mattresses, a blood pressure machine, a blood glucose monitor, an infrared thermometer, and other medical supplies.

In addition to the donation, the Mandela Washington Fellows spent time painting the infirmary at the Tamale Central Prison.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE, Blessilla Nana-Afoe Aya Kandoh, a 2024Mandela Washington Fellow, stated that they collaborated with prison officials to conduct a health education session on stress management for the officers.

“Stress can affect their performance and how they support the inmates. As the first point of contact, maintaining a sound mind among the officers translates to the well-being of the inmates,” she noted.

Sylvia Phaphali Adzitey, a Mandela Washington Fellow for 2023, noted that their activities positively impacted both the inmates and the officers and that the decision to paint the infirmary was as a result of an assessment that identified the need to improve the facility.

“We wanted to ensure that if any inmate or officer falls ill, they will be cared for in a decent environment that promotes quicker recovery. Health is a basic human right, and being imprisoned should not deny nobody of that right,” she stated.

Madam Adzitey called on other organisations, institutions, and individuals to support the Tamale Central Prison.

“We have witnessed many needs here, and there is a pressing demand for more support. I urge other organisations and institutions looking to make an impact to consider assisting the Tamale Central Prison, as they require hospital beds, essential medicines, and equipment among others,” she stated.

Public Relations Officer of the Tamale Central Prison, Supt. David Kwame Afatsawu, the thanked the Mandela Washington Fellows Northern Region Chapter for their donation and for painting the infirmary.

He encouraged other organisations to follow the example set by the Mandela Washington Fellows and extend their support to the Tamale Central Prison.

