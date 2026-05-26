Rotary Club Donates Furniture To PRESEC

Teresa Brew and Jeffrey Ohene-Dokyi presenting desks to PRESEC Headmaster, David Odjidja (R)

The Rotary Club of Accra-Odadee AOGA has donated classroom furniture to Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School as part of efforts to improve educational infrastructure and promote quality learning among students.

The donation formed part of the Club’s community service initiatives aimed at creating a more conducive teaching and learning environment in schools. The exercise was undertaken in collaboration with school authorities and brought together Rotarians, students, and members of staff of the school.

The Club presented classroom desks and other furniture to support academic activities on campus. Management and students of PRESEC expressed appreciation for the intervention, describing it as a significant contribution towards improving conditions for effective teaching and learning.

Speaking during the presentation, President of the Club, Mother Teresa Brew, said the Club strongly believes that education remains one of the most important investments any society can make for its future.

She noted that providing students with a comfortable and supportive learning environment contributes greatly to academic excellence, discipline, and personal development.

The event also featured an educational engagement by the Office of the Special Prosecutor under its “Youth Against Corruption” initiative.

Officials from the Office interacted with students on issues relating to corruption, integrity, accountability, whistleblowing, and the mandate of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The students were encouraged to uphold honesty and reject corrupt practices in their personal and professional lives.

The interactive session generated strong interest among the students, many of whom actively participated in discussions and asked questions on corruption-related issues and ethical leadership.

According to organisers, the programme sought not only to educate students on the dangers of corruption but also to instill strong moral values and civic responsibility at an early stage of their development.

PRESEC Headmaster, David Odjidja, commended both the Rotary Club and the Office of the Special Prosecutor for what they described as a timely and impactful initiative. The school noted that combining educational support with values-based engagement made the programme particularly beneficial to the students.

A Daily Guide Report