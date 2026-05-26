Fire Guts Six-Bedroom House In Koforidua

Gas cylinders salvaged from the blaze

A six-bedroom self-contained house at Atekyem near Universal School in Koforidua, Eastern Region, has been ravaged by a fire, destroying properties worth thousands of cedis.

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) revealed that the incident occurred on Thursday, May 21, 2026, prompting an emergency response after a distress call was received at approximately 11:14 a.m.

According to the GNFS, a fire crew under the leadership of Assistant Divisional Officer Grade I (ADO I) Sagoe responded to the emergency and arrived at the scene twelve minutes later at 11:26 a.m.

“Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the building had already been heavily engulfed in flames, with the fire rapidly spreading from the roof section of the property.

“Thick smoke and intense heat reportedly made firefighting efforts difficult as officers worked tirelessly to prevent the blaze from extending to nearby structures. The fire was eventually brought under control at 12:21 p.m. and fully extinguished at 12:57 p.m. after an extensive operation by the responding crew,” a GNFS statement read.

ADO I Sagoe further indicated that although the inferno caused severe destruction to the building and consumed majority of the household belongings, firefighters managed to salvage several items from the wreckage.

Among the recovered items were a tabletop refrigerator, kitchen utensils, a 6kg gas cylinder, plastic storage racks and wash basins.

The GNFS affirmed that no injuries or fatalities were recorded during the incident.