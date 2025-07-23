Jordan Ayew Sends Message Of Support To Black Queens Ahead Of WAFCON Semifinal

Black Queens line-up

BLACK STARS captain Jordan Ayew sent a heartfelt message to the Black Queens as they prepared for their crucial Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semifinal clash against hosts Morocco.

The Black Queens secured their spot in the last four after edging Algeria 4-2 on penalties in the quarter-finals. Now, they face a tough Moroccan side, buoyed by home support and determined to build on their runners-up finish in the last edition.

In a statement of encouragement, Ayew praised the team for their inspiring performances so far.

“To my sisters, the Black Queens! I’m beyond proud of the way you’ve represented Ghana on the biggest stage. Your determination, skill, and teamwork are an inspiration to us all,” Ayew said.

“As you prepare to take on Morocco in the semifinals, I want you to know that the entire Ghanaian football family is behind you. We’re rooting for you, and we believe in your ability to make history. Go out there, give it your all, and make Ghana proud! Let’s do this, Queens!”

The Black Queens will need to overcome a formidable Moroccan challenge to reach the July 26 final and chase a historic WAFCON title.

BY Wletsu Ransford