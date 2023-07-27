Galamsey Increases Cost Of Water Purification

Dr Ackah (3rd left) with some staff of the Commission and the Regional Ghana Water Company

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has bemoaned the continuous illegal mining activities in some water bodies in the country, which is increasing the cost of producing water for customers.

According to the PURC, because of the illegal mining (galamsey) activities, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has been compelled to switch from using aluminum sulfate to polymer for water treatment.

The Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr. Ishmael Ackah, who disclosed this in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, revealed that though polymer is good, it is more expensive.

“So we have to incorporate this in the tariffs. It means water prices could increase. We are going to organise a water forum in November this to discuss this issue,” he pointed out.

He also indicated that other issues that would be looked at include the measures to ensure that water supplied by tanker drivers to consumers at remote places are of good quality and affordable.

Dr. Ackah and his entourage were in the Western Region to undertake series of engagements with the staff of the regulated utilities in the region.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss the operations of the service providers, their performances, challenges, and initiatives being undertaken to improve the services they provide to customers and consumers at large.

Dr. Ackah indicated that the commission is committed to regularly engaging the utility service providers to discuss issues that are pertinent to the electricity and water sectors, and to strengthen collaborations between the commission and service providers.

He indicated that, as part of its operational efficiency, the commission is focusing on three key areas of education, engagement and enforcement this year.

The service providers were later given the opportunity to highlight their operations, achievements, and challenges they encounter in providing reliable services to consumers in the region.

Some of the challenges highlighted included illegal connections, meter theft, destruction of service, illegal mining activities which have increased cost of producing potable water and customers’ failure to pay utility bills among others.

The Western Regional Chief Manager of the GWCL, Mac-Doe Hanyabui noted that his outfit was poised to improve on customer service and serve consumers better.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi