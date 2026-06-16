Galaxy School Represents Ghana At Owlypia Global Round

The students before departure

Fifty-two students from Galaxy International School have departed for London, United Kingdom, to participate in the prestigious Owlypia International Competition (Global Round), scheduled to take place from Sunday, June 14 to Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the University of Westminster.

The students, who were accompanied by the Principal of Galaxy International School, Mr. Jasur Domullojonov, faculty members and some parents, departed from the Accra International Airport in high spirits to compete against some of the brightest young minds from some renowned schools across the globe.

According to the school, the journey to the global round has been marked by hard work, determination, and academic excellence.

According to the school, to qualify for the final stage of the competition and global round, the students successfully navigated highly competitive online qualifying rounds and an intensive local round hosted earlier this year at the Galaxy International School marked by hard work, determination and academic excellence.

Their qualification earned them a place among top-performing students from different countries who will gather in London for a week of academic challenges, collaborative learning experiences, and cultural exchange programmes.

Owlypia is a globally recognised educational competition designed for students aged 9 to 18. Unlike traditional examinations that focus primarily on memorisation, the platform combines academic knowledge with critical thinking and real-world problem-solving skills.

Participants are assessed across five interdisciplinary categories: Science and Technology, Literature and Culture, Social Sciences, Art and Design, Economics and Business.

The competition also places significant emphasis on the development of essential soft skills through activities such as debates, public speaking, research projects, and team challenges designed to strengthen students’ confidence, communication abilities, teamwork, and leadership skills.

As ‘Team Ghana’ arrives in the United Kingdom, members of the educational community and supporters across the country will be following their progress with keen interest.

Management of the school said participating in the competition served as a testament to the growing standard of international education in Ghana and the potential of Ghanaian students to excel on the global stage, while wishing ‘Team Ghana’ success as they proudly represent the country’s flag and showcasing their talents before an international audience.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah