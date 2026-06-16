KGL Sponsors Health Screening In Bolgatanga

A scene during the exercise

KGL Foundation last week sponsored a health screening exercise for many residents of Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital.

The screening covered a broad and critical range of health conditions; Hepatitis B and C, HIV, malaria, blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and basic health assessments. Crucially, the exercise also incorporated mental health screening, an often-overlooked dimension of wellbeing that rarely features in community health outreach.

A blood donation drive rounded out the programme. These are conditions and causes that matter precisely because so many of them develop silently, showing no obvious symptoms until the damage is already done.

Programmes Manager, Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei put it plainly: “A lot of Ghanaians don’t really pay much attention to their health, so this initiative will help people to know their health.”

He stressed that knowing one’s health status is the first and most important step toward preventing complications. And that early detection, not emergency treatment, is where lives are truly saved. His concern about late diagnoses and avoidable deaths felt less like a talking point and more like a genuine appeal from someone who has seen what happens when people wait too long.

Public Health Nurse, Rosemary Akolbire, echoed that sentiment, pointing to the quiet epidemic of non-communicable diseases spreading through communities undetected. “Of late, we have other non-communicable diseases that people are moving around without knowing,” she noted, adding that free community interventions like this one are essential for bridging the healthcare access gap, especially for vulnerable groups and low-income families. Hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis, HIV, and mental health conditions do not discriminate by income. But access to diagnosis often does, and that is the gap events like this one exist to close.

For beneficiary Abubakar Zakaria, the exercise was more than timely. It was necessary. “Many people had never undergone some of these tests before due to cost barriers,” he said, speaking for a significant portion of those who showed up that rainy morning, determined to leave knowing more about themselves than when they arrived. Others left with something perhaps equally valuable: a renewed awareness of personal health management and what it actually means to be proactive about one’s wellbeing.

Mr. Annorbah-Sarpei also took a moment to spotlight the centrality of women and children in Ghanaian society, noting that healthy mothers and children are not just family assets. They are national ones.

The calls from beneficiaries for other organisations to follow suit were loud and clear. But for now, the KGL Foundation has set a standard worth noting.