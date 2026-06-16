Minority To Verify Former MASLOC Boss Imprisonment

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has disclosed that New Patriotic Party (NPP) members on Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee will take steps to verify whether former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) CEO, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu is in prison custody.

Speaking on JoyNews’ currrent affairs programme Newsfile on Saturday, Mr. Baffour Awuah announced plans by Minority MPs to take steps to independently verify the incarceration status of the former MASLOC CEO.

Baffour Awuah, who is also the Vice Chairperson of Parliament’s Subsidiary Legislation Committee, said government’s failure to publicly disclose details surrounding Madam Tamakloe-Attionu’s imprisonment has fuelled public suspicion about transparency in her imprisonment process.

He said, “When information that should ordinarily be made available to the public is not disclosed, it raises suspicion about the transparency and credibility of government. I am not surprised by growing public doubts over whether Tamakloe-Attionu is currently serving her sentence in prison custody.

“The NPP members on that committee will be taking steps in the coming week to confirm and verify that indeed she is in prison custody, we intend to take action in the coming week to establish the facts.”

According to him, if government officials are unwilling to provide information, the Minority will ensure that Ghanaians are informed, stressing that the principle of equality before the law must be upheld.

“It cannot be business as usual where members of the ruling party are subjected to one justice system while ordinary Ghanaians are treated differently. There should be equality before the law,” he added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah