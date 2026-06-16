iOna Reine Joins Aneki LLC

iOna Reine

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Mercy Onuawonto Sam, widely known in the entertainment industry as iOna Reine, has officially signed a management agreement with Aneki LLC.

The move is expected to significantly accelerate her growth and visibility in the music industry. With her new management team now in place, iOna Reine is optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead and believes the partnership will help take her career to the next level.

The singer described the signing as a turning point that could transform her journey as an artiste. “This signing is a career boost that will push me to the top, and I am ready to work hard,” she said.

According to iOna Reine, the challenges of operating independently have taught her valuable lessons, but she believes having a professional management team behind her will make a significant difference in achieving her long-term goals.

“I’m very excited about the signing and I believe this is what every artiste wants to boost their career. As an independent artiste, it was difficult, but with my new family, I believe it’s going to boost my career and release good music to fans,” she said.

The partnership with Aneki LLC is expected to focus on artiste development, brand growth, strategic marketing, and creating opportunities that will expose her music to larger audiences both locally and internationally. Industry insiders see the move as a positive step that could position the singer for greater success in an increasingly competitive music landscape.

Beyond the business aspect of the deal, iOna Reine says her primary focus remains on her fans and delivering music that reflects her growth and artistic evolution. She revealed that exciting projects are already underway, and promised supporters that they can expect fresh releases in the coming months.