I’m A Living Testimony – Anthony Woode

Anthony Woode

Ghanaian actor, Anthony Woode, has disclosed that he stands as a living testimony of persistence, consistency and God’s manifestation of goodness.

He made this pronouncement on his Instagram page with the caption, “I’m A Living Testimony” accompanied with a photograph of him in tailored suit and other motivational frame pictures.

Some of the writings read, “You arrived late? Don’t stress! Just make good use of the time left”, “No matter what comes my way, I will face it.”

The post had Black Sherif’s ‘Lord I’m Amazed’ song on the background. The song was born from an overwhelming, inexplicable feeling of joy and gratitude, capturing a deeply spiritual and reflective moment of uncontrollable excitement of the journey so far.

Anthony Woode gained popularity playing the lead/21st-century “Inspector Bediako” in the reboot of the legendary Ghanaian investigative drama series Inspector Bediako.

Known for moving between intense dramas, romantic leads, and comedies, Anthony Woode is described as “one of the most talented actors in Ghana” with 11+ years in the industry. Notable movies released include Summer, Fifty Fifty – starred alongside John Dumelo, Majid Michel, and Yvonne Nelson.

Others include Double Deception (2023), Brown Sugar (2023), Kadara (2022), Terminus (2022), and Renewed – Announcement (2013).

He has to his credit awards such as Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards (GAEA) 2023 – Best Actor, and Ghana Movie Awards 2021 – Best Actor of the Year.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke