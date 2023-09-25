GCB Bank PLC Marks 70th Milestone With Golf Tourney

Representatives of GCB Bank PLC and UKGCC at the 70th Anniversary Golf Tournament

GCB Bank PLC, one of Ghana’s largest and leading banks, partnered UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce for the organisation of a golf tournament at the Achimota Golf Club, as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations.

Established in 1953 as the Bank of Gold Coast to provide banking services to Ghanaians, GCB Bank PLC, at 70 years old, is widely recognised as an elite banking institution providing unrivalled banking solutions to Ghanaians in all 16 regions through 186 networked branches and 15 agencies.

GCB Bank’s Deputy Managing Director of Operations, Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, remarked that there are other activities such as health walks and screening, thought leadership seminars, tree planting and campus activations to mark its 70th anniversary celebrations.

The golf tournament was its latest event, organised to meet and network with clients and key stakeholders.

According to Lamptey, golf was chosen because of shared qualities between the game and the bank.

Going forward, he assured the bank’s clients of the provision of continued exceptional service.

“Our strength over the years has been the personal experience. Anytime our customers interact with us, either through sales or service interactions, it’s the personal touch that we bring to the table. Going forward, our customers can expect more of that,” he stated.

The Executive Director of the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), Adjoba Kyiamah said UKGCC was pleased to partner GCB in the organisation of the event.

“At the UKGCC, we offer a platform for companies to network and build connections for business growth and success. Sports, and especially golf, which brings people together, is the ideal platform to facilitate this endeavour.

We were, therefore, happy to do this together with GCB Bank PLC, a platinum member of the UKGCC, and support the celebration of a proud Ghanaian institution,” she said.

The tournament, which was supported by Enterprise Group Ltd., Voltic (GH) Ltd., and So Fraiche Media, concluded with an award ceremony for winners in the men’s and women’s groups, seniors’ division, and auxiliary prizes for Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin (Hole 18).

From The Sports Desk