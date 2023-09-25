Kenpong Academy Undergoes Preseason Medicals

Dr Pambo (R) examining one of the players

Kenpong Football Academy has successfully undergone a preseason medical exercise at its Winneba base in the Central Region.

The preseason medical assessment was expertly conducted by Dr. Prince Pambo, Black Stars team doctor, a Specialist Sports Physician/Sports Cardiology.

To the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Medical Committee member, the exercise aimed at assessing the medical and physical fitness of the young talents to ensure they are eligible to play football falls in line with his objective to see young players realise their potential.

The exercise, conducted on pro bono basis, included a cardiovascular evaluation (Electrocardiogram – ECG), Musculoskeletal Examination, laboratory investigations etc.

Dr. Pambo, who is also a core member of FIFA’s consensus group of medical experts developing recommendations for preparticipation cardiovascular screening for adolescent football players, is very passionate about such pre-competition medical interventions to prevent or reduce catastrophic medical incidents such as sudden cardiac deaths, which is more common among black African players or athletes of African origin.

He said in a post-exercise interview, “…it was a huge success, I started by engaging the playing body by telling them the importance of the exercise.

“They underwent cardiovascular evaluation using ECG, checked their vitals, weight, body mass index, blood pressures, family medical history, Musculoskeletal Examination (joint range of motion, muscle strength, tone and power), blood samples for laboratory investigations, just to confirm their medical and physical fitness to play football.”

He added, “The screening exercise is not just to disqualify players from playing soccer. We also do well to fix any medical conditions or injuries we pick up in the course of the screening.

“I did this to support a visionary businessman (Kenpong) who wants to support young football talents. If the young players succeed, Ghana and their families will be the beneficiaries. I did this to give back to society what society gave me.” The medical expert confirmed his continuous support for the academy.

The modern-day academy, founded by business contractor Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong), is being handled by Patrick Valery, who was recommended by France’s Bastia, ranks among the best in the country and beyond.

Meanwhile, the medical practitioner has revealed that Bossman Obuor, the national U-17 prodigy from Kenpong Academy who underwent surgery at the Medicare Orthopaedics Hospital in Dubai, is making progress in recovery.

The surgical procedure was performed by world acclaimed sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr. George John.

From The Sports Desk