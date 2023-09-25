Rwanda Coach Hot… Over ‘Queens Were Like Men’ Remarks

Black Queens. INSET: Grace Nyinawumuntu

Rwanda’s women’s football team coach, Grace Nyinawumuntu, has been suspended by the national federation (FERWAFA) following controversial remarks she made about Ghana’s Black Queens.

The suspension came after Rwanda’s defeat to Ghana in an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, where Nyinawumuntu claimed that the Ghanaian players were “like men.”

Nyinawumuntu’s comments suggested that her team had been intimidated by the physicality of the Ghanaian players, resulting in a 7-0 loss in the match played in Kigali on Wednesday.

She stated, “They have girls who we think have male hormones. They are girls who are like men. Our team was scared… when they got to the pitch, they conceded because they were scared.”

In response to Nyinawumuntu’s remarks, FERWAFA issued a statement confirming her suspension “until further notice” due to the “inappropriate choice of diction she used after the game between Rwanda and Ghana.”

Rwanda will thus travel to Accra for the second leg without Nyinawumuntu, and the Black Queens will hope to put on another electrifying performance in order to secure a resounding victory.

GHANASOCCERNET