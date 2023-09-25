‘Rhythms On Da Runway’ 2023 Edition Launched

Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD)

This year’s edition of the annual music and fashion event dubbed ‘Rhythms On Da Runway’ has been officially launched at a ceremony held at the Soho Bar in Accra last Wednesday.

This year’s event themed, “The Aqua Edition,” will focus on Sustainable Development Goal Six (SDG 6), Clean Water and Sanitation.

The launch ceremony was attended by dignitaries from government, arts and culture industry, among others.

Some of the dignitaries present at the launch included the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare; Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley; top musicians such as Edem, Natty Borax, and Episode; as well as several corporate executives and celebrities.

Organised by Kofi Okyere Darko’s (KOD) Nineteen57, this year’s event, which is the 11th edition, will take place on December 2.

It will feature iconic musical performances, including three-time Grammy nominees Rocky Dawuni and Morgan Heritage, as well as other renowned African artistes.

Accompanying this musical extravaganza will be a spectacular fashion showcase featuring talented designers who draw inspiration from Africa’s vibrant cultures and natural landscapes.

In her address, Producer of Rhythms On Da Runway, Yvonne Ocloo, mentioned that this year’s event will be a vibrant celebration of Africa’s rich cultural heritage, uniting communities and honouring the dedicated individuals and organisations tirelessly working towards promoting Africa on the global stage.

She also highlighted the social responsibility aspect of the event, saying that this year’s edition will spotlight two vital concerns: the illegal mining crisis in the Atewa Forest of Ghana and the environmental impact caused by the disposal of second-hand clothing into our oceans.

“This unique approach aims to initiate discussions, inspire action, and raise awareness of sustainable practices in the fashion industry,” she said.

Creative President of Nineteen57, Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD), said: “As we venture into ‘The Aqua Edition,’ we are reminded that our actions have a profound impact on our planet and future generations.

“It is our sacred duty to safeguard these invaluable havens of biodiversity, not just for the sake of our children, but for the entire world to inherit the beauty and life they hold.

“Through this event, we aspire to promote conscious consumerism, visionary design, and thoughtful decision-making that prioritise environmental stewardship and social responsibility.”

South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason, who officially launched this year’s event, commended the organisers for thinking about diversity and social impact through the inclusion of the SDGs in the programme outlooks.

She added that her office will support addressing the SDG 6, as it forms part of the main focus of the commission.

Director of ‘Beyond the Return’ Secretariat, Annabelle Mckenzie, disclosed that the secretariat is excited about the role that Nineteen57 is playing in the promotion of fashion and tourism in the country, assuring that her office would collaborate and support the programme this year as always.