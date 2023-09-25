‘It’s Worrying Female Artistes Don’t Get Enough Airplay

MzVee

Female Afropop and dancehall artiste, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known in the music scene as MzVee, says it’s worrying that female artistes enjoy limited airplay.

According to her, she cannot point out what the reason could be compared to their male counterparts who are always given unlimited airplay by various media houses.

MzVee, whose hit songs such as ‘Natural Girl’, ‘Rewind’, ‘Borkor Borkor’ and ‘Come And See My Moda’ among others had made a lot of impact on the Ghanaian music scene, was speaking on Accra-based Okay FM.

To her, since female artistes are not many, it will be imperative for them to get the needed airplay to keep them afloat and influential in the industry.

“This thing has been discussed so many times, and some people don’t want to accept the fact that it is what it is. Talking about airplay, for example, we already do not have a lot of females in the industry; we are very few and do not get enough airplay.

“Some do well to play our songs, but the male artistes dominate,” she said.

MzVee launched her solo career with debut single ‘Borkor Borkor’, released in January 2014.

Her maiden album was released in November 2014, and featured several award-winning artistes such as Stonebwoy, VIP, Shatta Wale, Richie Mensah, M.anifest, and Didier Awadi.

The album earned her seven nominations, which included Album of the Year and Record of the Year for the single, ‘Abofra’, which featured Efya, at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards.

MzVee was awarded the Best Female Artiste Honour at the Ghana Music Honours on March 4, 2017.

She was also nominated for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Best Female Vocalist, and Artiste of the Year at the 2017 Ghana Music Awards.