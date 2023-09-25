Ghana Club Honours Kwaw Ansah, King Ampaw

King Ampaw (third from right) receiving his citation

Ghanaian filmmakers, King Ampaw and Kwaw Ansah are used to plaudits and kind words about their work, but they appeared greatly moved when the Ghana Club in Accra presented them with citations on September 20 at the end of a two-day programme to celebrate them.

Both men are members of the Club, and Kwaw Ansah said the gesture made him feel he had not worked in vain. King Ampaw also proudly stated he hadn’t had any regrets since being introduced to the Club in 1979.

Ghana Club, a social grouping for networking and pursuit of national interests, was founded in 1947. The initiative to honour the two well-known cinema professionals who are both in their 80s, tallies with the Club’s slogan of ‘Preserving the Past, Enriching the Future.’

The celebration took the form of screenings, interactions with the filmmakers and a dinner and awards night which were tagged: ‘Film Pioneers Achievement Gala.’

King Ampaw’s ‘No Time To Die’ film was shown on September 19. There was standing ovation for the director at the end of the screening. He explained that persistent negative impressions of war, famine and poverty perpetuated by Western media about Africa inspired him to make the lighthearted comedy to show that there’s humour in Africa.

Kwaw Ansah’s ‘Heritage Africa’ was screened on September 20. The President of Ghana Club, Dr Adrian Oddoye, said that they were proud to have the two filmmakers as members. He stated it was appropriate to honour them as it was a wonderful launchpad for the Club’s agenda to appreciate worthy contributors to the nation’s progress in different spheres.

David Addo-Ashong, the Club’s Vice President, remarked that Ghana needed a renaissance and there could be a positive step forward for all if the achievements of some our luminaries were acknowledged and emulated.

A senior member of the Club, Jerry Obodai Sai, presented King Ampaw with his citation. Kwaw Ansah received his citation from Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa.

The citations praised the two men for their remarkable contribution to the world of cinema, adding: “Your dedication to storytelling and unique vision has not only captivated audiences in Ghana but worldwide; and also inspired future generations of filmmakers. Your impact and legacy will definitely preserve the past and ensure the future of Mother Ghana.”

By George Clifford Owusu