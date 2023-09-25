Alan Resigns From NPP To Contest Independent?

Multiple media reports suggest that former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, is reportedly set to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the second time in his political career.

Kyerematen, who served as Minister of Trade under the governments of John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, recently contested in the NPP Super Delegates Conference for the flagbearership.

However, he placed third in the election and subsequently withdrew from the race, citing intimidation of his supporters and unfair treatment in the North East Region.

Report say Kyerematen will announce his resignation from the NPP at a scheduled press conference on Monday September 25, 2023.

Moreover, it is reported that he intends to contest the 2024 Presidential election as an independent candidate in order to “pay back the NPP for humiliating Alan” in the Super Delegates Conference.

One source stated, “Unless there is a last-minute change of mind, he will resign from the party and go independent,” emphasizing the disappointment surrounding Kyerematen’s third place finish.

The source also revealed that a significant number of Kyerematen’s allies across the country particularly MPs and Ministers are not in favour of his decision to go independent and have refused to support him.

Previously, Kyerematen resigned from the NPP in 2004 for similar reasons but later rescinded his decision.

Upon returning to the party, he contested in the 2010, 2014, and current primaries.

The news of Kyerematen’s impending resignation and independent candidacy has generated significant interest and speculation, especially given his previous experience and achievements within the NPP.

The announcement on Monday is anticipated to further shape the political landscape leading up to the 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi