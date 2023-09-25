EC Denies Violence In Agona West Office

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied that there was a fight in its Agona West District Office in the Central Region.

The reaction of the commission followed a report on the subject by the DAILY GUIDE and Daily Graphic newspapers.

Having conducted an investigation into the purported incident, the EC in a statement explained that “a fight broke out between two gentlemen outside the District Office on Sunday, September 17, 2023 well after office hours when staff of the Commission had closed for the day.

“An eyewitness who observed the fight indicated that it occurred between the hours of 9pm and 9.30pm, four (4) hours after the end of the registration exercise. It is therefore unfortunate that the Deputy Organiser of the NDC in the Constituency, Mr. Samuel Ametepey, sought to blame the EC, knowing well that the purported fight had nothing to do with the EC.”

The EC noted that there are calculated attempts by sections of the society to tarnish its image and credibility, and the false allegations it adds gives credence to the pattern.

“Our officers nationwide have been well trained and are carrying out their duties professionally. They will not act in a way as to cause confusion/violence,” it added.

The Commission has in view of the foregone called on the public to disregard the news item as they appeared in the two newspapers and attributed to the NDC Deputy Organiser in the said constituency.

By A.R. Gomda