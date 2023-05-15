GEA Supports YouStart Programme

Participants present at the programme

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) under the Ghana Economic Transformation Project (GETP) has launched the Youth in MSME Programme in an effort to support the first phase of the YouStart initiative and aid in the development of businesses in the country.

According to the CEO of GEA, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the programme was designed to address the challenges young individuals in Micro, Small And Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) face and provide them with efficient resources to build their businesses, working within the capacity of the YouStart programme.

“The median age for the population of Africa is 19 years, then we cannot design interventions that leave the youth out. So, we are here to tell the youth that these programmes have been designed specifically to bring out the best in them because the future is also the youth,” she shared.

The CEO made this known at the launch of the Women MSME Programme and Youth in MSME Programme under the GETP development objective of promoting private investment and firm growth in non-resourced based sectors.

The grant funding under the GETP for the two programmes amounts to over GH¢ 100 million with GH¢ 40 million allocated as grants for training and capacity upgrading of High MSMEs owned by women whiles GH¢ 60 million has been earmarked to support MMSEs owned by young person’s between the ages of 18-35.

Deputy Minister for Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah, applauded the agency for including women in the programme and affirmed his ministry’s support in bridging economic gaps.

“We live in a world where inclusivity and equal opportunities are paramount and we recognize the immense potential and talent that women and the youth possess. It is our duty to create an environment where their aspirations can thrive. They are the backbone of business communities creating jobs, and finding innovation and contributing to economic growth,” he stated.

Minister for Trade and Industry, K.T Hammond reiterated the President’s commitment to the development of MSMEs in the country.

“The launch of the women MSME and Youth in MSME programme today is to demonstrate the commitment of our Present, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to supporting SME in the country.”

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi & Nafisatu Abdul Razak