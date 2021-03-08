GES Reschedules Reopening Of School For SHS 1 Students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has rescheduled the reopening of schools for students in Senior High School (SHS) One.

In a statement dated March 7, 2021 and signed by its Head of Public Relations, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, GES indicated that the reopening date has moved from March 10, 2021 to Thursday, March 18 through to Sunday March 21, 2021.

The statement explained that the rescheduling of the reopening “is to enable the students and parents have ample time to prepare for school and school management also to receive them.”

It further noted that “academic work will commence fully on Monday 22nd March 2021.”

By Talue Melvin