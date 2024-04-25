MCE Cautions Recalcitrant Drivers

Benjamin Kessie addressing drivers

Commercial drivers in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality have been cautioned against charging unapproved fares.

It would be recalled that the Western Regional Secretariat of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) recently announced its plan to implement a 30 per cent increase in transport fares.

However, the Regional GPRTU later suspended its decision to increase the fares.

The suspension was after the GPRTU’s national body issued an order to its regional branches to maintain current transport fares.

However, there are concerns that some recalcitrant drivers are charging new fares in Tarkwa and other parts of the region.

the Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality Benjamin Kessie, who gave the caution noted that until an official communique is issued, no driver is permitted to take new fares.

He said, “No one has the right to take new lorry fares. Negotiations are still ongoing for an increment in the fares but for now no new fares have been approved. So any driver who takes new charges will be dealt with.”

“You must report drivers who charge unapproved fares to authorities to be sanctioned appropriately,” he said.

The Presiding Member for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, Joseph Kwofie, urged drivers in the area to continue to support the assembly to help achieve their common goals.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi