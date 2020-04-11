GES Sacks Tamasco ‘Rapist’ Teacher

Razak Alhassan

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has sacked Razak Alhassan, aka Starboy, a sports teacher who allegedly raped a 16-year-old student of Tamale Secondary School (Tamasco).

A letter signed by the Deputy Director General, Anthony Boateng read “ management has decided that the appointment of Mr. Alhassan Abdul Razak should be terminated. The decision has since been communicated to the Ghana Education Service council .”

The letter further recommended that the victim of the sexual assault should be provided with counseling session.

The letter directed that a formal letter of vacation of the accused teacher should be sent to the Regional Director for records purposes and a copy served on any relation of the sacked teacher by the school and his salary blocked if not done already.

The Northern Regional Director of Education and the Municipal Director of Education, Sagnarigu have all been copied to take the necessary action.

Razak Alhassan is currently on the run after allegedly raping the student last year.

The suspect is said to have lured the girl into his friend’s apartment at Sagnarigu, where he forcibly had sex with her.

DGN Online, learnt that the suspect gave the girl GH¢20 after raping her.

A medical report suggested that the girl’s hymen was broken.

The medical report further stated that the victim was menstruating when the suspect forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

After DGN Online, had broken the story, residents of Tamale called for the immediate arrest of the suspect with others launching a manhunt for him. He is yet to be captured.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale