B5 Plus Fights COVID 19 With Free Oxygen

B5 Plus Company Limited, a steel manufacturing firm based in Kpone in Tema is offering free oxygen to health facilities to save the lives of coronavirus patients.

According to the company, the move is to support the government’s effort to combat the covid-19.

The company revealed that it has budgeted GH₵1.8 million in terms of materials for the oxygen including cash donation to support the government to overcome the Pandemic .

“Apart from donations to communities and facilities, we have also realised that oxygen is another critical need for hospitals in the country so we are also giving free oxygen to health facilities for the month of April to help fight against the coronavirus disease as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Therefore hospitals can bring their cylinders to our company in Kpone get them fill at no fee. We need to save lives for Ghana to work again because when Ghana is back, our company too will be back with production,” the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of B5 Plus Company Limited, Mukesh Thakwani said.

He made this known when the company in collaboration with the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) donated food to needy in six communities of the district.

Mr. Thakwani disclosed that the B5 Plus Company Ltd will also be taking delivery of medical equipment to be donated to the Ministry of Health and will also be donating to the COVID 19 Trust Fund.

From Vincent Kubi, Kpone