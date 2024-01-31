GFA EXCO Member Slams Chris Hughton

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has launched an attack on Chris Hughton, calling him a ‘bad coach’, following the Black Stars’ disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Hughton, who was appointed in March 2023, led the team to the 34th edition of the AFCON, but they suffered a group phase exit for the second consecutive time, finishing third in Group B with just two out of a possible nine points.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Sarfo criticised Hughton’s tactics, stating that they were not good enough for the Black Stars.

“I don’t want to describe Chris Hughton as a bad coach, but he was not good enough to coach the Black Stars. His tactics were not good enough. He is a bad coach,” Sarfo said.

The GFA has since instated a five-member committee to recommend a new coach to the Executive Council. The committee is tasked with identifying a suitable replacement for Hughton, who was sacked following the team’s poor performance at the AFCON.

The search for a new coach is expected to be thorough, with the GFA keen to appoint a coach who can lead the Black Stars to success in future tournaments.

The departure of Hughton has sparked debate among football fans in Ghana, with many expressing mixed opinions about his tenure as coach. However, Sarfo’s comments have generated controversy, with some critics arguing that he was too harsh in his assessment of Hughton’s abilities.

Despite the criticism, the GFA remains committed to finding a suitable replacement for Hughton, to revitalise the Black Stars, and restore their status as one of Africa’s top football teams.

-GHANASOCCERNET