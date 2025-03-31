GH¢1.57m For Each MP In DACF, GETFund Allocations

Parliament has approved an allocation of GH¢1,565,454.55 to each Member of Parliament (MP) for the 2025 fiscal year, drawn from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

This amount consists of GH¢375,500,000 from the DACF and an additional GH¢200,000 per MP earmarked for education-related projects.

The GETFund allocation per MP has increased from GH¢150,000 in 2024 to GH¢200,000 this year, bringing the total MPs’ GETFund share to GH¢96.6 million in 2025.

Meanwhile, MPs’ total allocation from the Common Fund stands at GH¢55.2 million. However, lawmakers have called for further adjustments to their allocations.

GETFund Budget and Allocations

The House also approved a total of GH¢10,385,604,000 for GETFund in 2025, which includes GH¢1.6 billion in arrears from 2024 and GH¢200 million in cash assets to be transferred from Daakye PLC. The primary GETFund allocation for the year is GH¢8.57 billion.

Common Fund Sees 88% Increase

The DACF has been increased by 88%, bringing the total allocation to GH¢6,608,000,000.

Statutory allocations within the fund include 3% for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and 5% for MPs’ Common Fund.

The Parliamentary Committee on Local Governance noted that while the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) initially sought to impose restrictions on the use of funds by Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), a consensus was reached to grant full discretion to MMDAs for fund allocation without specific guidelines.

Concerns Over Delayed Releases and Inequalities

The lawmakers raised concerns over delays in fund disbursement, noting that only 46.42% of the 2024 DACF budget had been released by mid-year.

They urged the Ministry of Finance to ensure timely quarterly disbursements to support the smooth implementation of development projects.

MPs also questioned disparities in the DACF distribution formula, particularly in rural districts with lower Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

The Committee members, in particular, explained that fund allocation is based on equity rather than equal sharing, using Ghana Statistical Service data on health, education, road infrastructure, and water access.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House