GFA EXCO Member Loses Mom

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council (EXCO) member Frederick Acheampong (Achee) has lost his mother- Madam Adwoa Adomaa Nyamekye (Auntie Nyamekye). She was 75.

The NPP parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 general elections said in a statement “it is with heavy hearts that we invite you to join us for the final funeral rites of my late mother Madam Adwoa Adomaa Nyamekye.

“The ceremony will be held on April 5 and 6, 2025 at Ahwerewam- Ashanti . Your presence and support during this difficult time would mean the world to our family as we celebrate the life of our beloved mother.”